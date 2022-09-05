Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 72418.0 Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.81 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $485.62M. RBOT’s last price was a discount, traded about -314.44% off its 52-week high of $15.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.82, which suggests the last value was 25.98% up since then. When we look at Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 355.84K.

Analysts gave the Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RBOT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) trade information

Instantly RBOT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.12%, with the 5-day performance at -5.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) is -16.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RBOT’s forecast low is $5.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -293.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -31.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vicarious Surgical Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.10% over the past 6 months, a -87.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Vicarious Surgical Inc. earnings to decrease by -170.80%.

RBOT Dividends

Vicarious Surgical Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.18% of Vicarious Surgical Inc. shares while 35.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.93%. There are 35.20% institutions holding the Vicarious Surgical Inc. stock share, with VK Services, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 20.66% of the shares, roughly 20.96 million RBOT shares worth $106.04 million.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.56% or 2.6 million shares worth $13.16 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF. With 1.1 million shares estimated at $3.23 million under it, the former controlled 1.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $3.15 million.