Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 91621.0 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.18. With the company’s per share price at $3.94 changed hands at $0.04 or 1.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $175.05M. VRCA’s last price was a discount, traded about -275.38% off its 52-week high of $14.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.77, which suggests the last value was 55.08% up since then. When we look at Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 66480.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 358.11K.

Analysts gave the Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended VRCA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) trade information

Instantly VRCA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.09 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 1.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.99%, with the 5-day performance at 6.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) is 24.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.38 days.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.60% over the past 6 months, a -10.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 25.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 53.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -73.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $310k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $310k.

The 2022 estimates are for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 24.10%.

VRCA Dividends

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.32% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 27.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.09%. There are 27.16% institutions holding the Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.12% of the shares, roughly 3.61 million VRCA shares worth $29.28 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.84% or 0.78 million shares worth $6.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Buffalo Small Cap Fund. With 0.65 million shares estimated at $1.25 million under it, the former controlled 2.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Buffalo Small Cap Fund held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $4.7 million.