Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 53193.0 Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s per share price at $0.80 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.02M. VCNX’s last price was a discount, traded about -211.25% off its 52-week high of $2.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.79, which suggests the last value was 1.25% up since then. When we look at Vaccinex Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 83890.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 137.13K.

Analysts gave the Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VCNX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vaccinex Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) trade information

Instantly VCNX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9900 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -2.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.37%, with the 5-day performance at -19.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) is -22.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VCNX’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -775.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -775.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Vaccinex Inc. earnings to increase by 49.50%.

VCNX Dividends

Vaccinex Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.06% of Vaccinex Inc. shares while 44.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.29%. There are 44.23% institutions holding the Vaccinex Inc. stock share, with AIGH Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.88% of the shares, roughly 2.08 million VCNX shares worth $2.75 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.70% or 0.73 million shares worth $0.96 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.53 million shares estimated at $0.71 million under it, the former controlled 1.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.24 million.