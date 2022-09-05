Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.25 million Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $0.69 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $331.65M. UXIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -424.64% off its 52-week high of $3.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 47.83% up since then. When we look at Uxin Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.52 million.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Instantly UXIN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7990 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -0.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.01%, with the 5-day performance at 2.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) is 7.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.14 days.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $390.63 million and $42.79 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Uxin Limited earnings to increase by 81.20%.

UXIN Dividends

Uxin Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 15.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.14% of Uxin Limited shares while 39.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.79%. There are 39.64% institutions holding the Uxin Limited stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.81% of the shares, roughly 41.28 million UXIN shares worth $42.11 million.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.94% or 11.24 million shares worth $4.72 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. With 3.95 million shares estimated at $1.66 million under it, the former controlled 1.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 2.32 million shares worth around $0.97 million.