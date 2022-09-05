TSVT Stock Forecast 2022: 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) Is Weak With A -186.89% Downside

In the last trading session, 0.23 million 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.64 changed hands at -$0.81 or -5.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $637.72M. TSVT’s last price was a discount, traded about -337.16% off its 52-week high of $64.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.91, which suggests the last value was 32.31% up since then. When we look at 2seventy bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 519.69K.

Analysts gave the 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TSVT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 2seventy bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.25.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) trade information

Instantly TSVT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.75 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -5.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.88%, with the 5-day performance at -4.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) is -8.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TSVT’s forecast low is $25.00 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -186.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -70.77% for it to hit the projected low.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 2seventy bio Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.20% over the past 6 months, a 23.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.52 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that 2seventy bio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $19 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for 2seventy bio Inc. earnings to decrease by -141.90%.

TSVT Dividends

2seventy bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.64% of 2seventy bio Inc. shares while 85.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.82%. There are 85.39% institutions holding the 2seventy bio Inc. stock share, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.29% of the shares, roughly 3.5 million TSVT shares worth $59.64 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.40% or 3.16 million shares worth $53.91 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 2.05 million shares estimated at $27.55 million under it, the former controlled 5.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 4.32% of the shares, roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $21.44 million.