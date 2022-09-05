Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 0.22 million Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.60 changed hands at -$0.3 or -4.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $930.73M. DCFC’s last price was a discount, traded about -199.24% off its 52-week high of $19.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.43, which suggests the last value was 17.73% up since then. When we look at Tritium DCFC Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 311.51K.

Analysts gave the Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DCFC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tritium DCFC Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Instantly DCFC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.00 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -4.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.80%, with the 5-day performance at -5.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) is -4.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DCFC’s forecast low is $9.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -218.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -36.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.25 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Tritium DCFC Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $30.67 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Tritium DCFC Limited earnings to decrease by -83.20%.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.60% of Tritium DCFC Limited shares while 6.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.35%. There are 6.05% institutions holding the Tritium DCFC Limited stock share, with Palantir Technologies Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.63% of the shares, roughly 2.5 million DCFC shares worth $25.1 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.59% or 2.43 million shares worth $24.37 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF. With 1.98 million shares estimated at $12.07 million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million shares worth around $1.75 million.