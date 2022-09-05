TransMedics Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TMDX) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.29 million TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $51.75 changed hands at -$0.16 or -0.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.67B. TMDX’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.24% off its 52-week high of $54.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.00, which suggests the last value was 80.68% up since then. When we look at TransMedics Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 400.04K.

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) trade information

Instantly TMDX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 54.98 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -0.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 170.09%, with the 5-day performance at -0.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) is 25.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.65 days.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TransMedics Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 179.13% over the past 6 months, a 1.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TransMedics Group Inc. will rise 10.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 121.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.27 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that TransMedics Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $16.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.55 million and $6.35 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 115.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 166.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.10%. The 2022 estimates are for TransMedics Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -37.60%.

TMDX Dividends

TransMedics Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.73% of TransMedics Group Inc. shares while 82.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.21%. There are 82.14% institutions holding the TransMedics Group Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.99% of the shares, roughly 4.2 million TMDX shares worth $113.02 million.

Macquarie Group Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.42% or 2.08 million shares worth $55.95 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. With 2.23 million shares estimated at $64.98 million under it, the former controlled 7.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund held about 6.04% of the shares, roughly 1.69 million shares worth around $49.3 million.