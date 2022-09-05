TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 58314.0 TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -3.87. With the company’s per share price at $0.79 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.47M. TOMZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -212.66% off its 52-week high of $2.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was 29.11% up since then. When we look at TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Analysts gave the TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TOMZ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) trade information

Instantly TOMZ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9446 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -0.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.95%, with the 5-day performance at -11.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is -23.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 83620.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TOMZ’s forecast low is $3.50 with $3.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -343.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -343.04% for it to hit the projected low.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.88% over the past 6 months, a 68.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 29.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 64.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.57 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.22 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.80%. The 2022 estimates are for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. earnings to decrease by -208.00%.

TOMZ Dividends

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.36% of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. shares while 4.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.62%. There are 4.08% institutions holding the TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.70% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million TOMZ shares worth $0.41 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.72% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.45 million shares estimated at $0.41 million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $94575.0.