The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 0.27 million The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s per share price at $1.20 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.05M. NCTY’s last price was a discount, traded about -1334.17% off its 52-week high of $17.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.14, which suggests the last value was 5.0% up since then. When we look at The9 Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 777.84K.

Analysts gave the The9 Limited (NCTY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NCTY as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The9 Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

Instantly NCTY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3100 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -1.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.09%, with the 5-day performance at -6.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) is -21.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $671.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NCTY’s forecast low is $671.50 with $671.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55858.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -55858.33% for it to hit the projected low.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.25%. The 2022 estimates are for The9 Limited earnings to decrease by -134.20%.

NCTY Dividends

The9 Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 29.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.13% of The9 Limited shares while 7.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.28%. There are 7.12% institutions holding the The9 Limited stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.54% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million NCTY shares worth $1.75 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.43% or 0.56 million shares worth $1.67 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 8161.0 shares estimated at $13710.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.