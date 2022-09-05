The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -8.07 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 0.2 million The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.88 changed hands at -$0.52 or -3.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $821.14M. COCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.08% off its 52-week high of $18.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.51, which suggests the last value was 45.89% up since then. When we look at The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 325.27K.

Analysts gave the The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended COCO as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) trade information

Instantly COCO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.24 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -3.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.26%, with the 5-day performance at -7.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) is 7.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COCO’s forecast low is $14.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -8.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.86% for it to hit the projected low.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Vita Coco Company Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.46% over the past 6 months, a -17.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $115.02 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $133.93 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for The Vita Coco Company Inc. earnings to decrease by -40.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.80% per year.

COCO Dividends

The Vita Coco Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.18% of The Vita Coco Company Inc. shares while 49.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.53%. There are 49.73% institutions holding the The Vita Coco Company Inc. stock share, with Granahan Investment Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.41% of the shares, roughly 2.45 million COCO shares worth $21.96 million.

Times Square Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.99% or 1.11 million shares worth $9.93 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and Lord Abbett High Yield Fund. With 0.98 million shares estimated at $8.78 million under it, the former controlled 1.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett High Yield Fund held about 1.34% of the shares, roughly 0.74 million shares worth around $8.61 million.