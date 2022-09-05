The Stock Of Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $11.00 Per Share By 2022.

In the last trading session, 0.22 million Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.84 changed hands at $0.05 or 1.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $183.38M. RDW’s last price was a discount, traded about -497.89% off its 52-week high of $16.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.69, which suggests the last value was 5.28% up since then. When we look at Redwire Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 221.12K.

Analysts gave the Redwire Corporation (RDW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RDW as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Redwire Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) trade information

Instantly RDW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.97 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 1.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.93%, with the 5-day performance at -2.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is -19.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RDW’s forecast low is $11.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -287.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -287.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Redwire Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.91% over the past 6 months, a -25.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $37 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Redwire Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $45 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Redwire Corporation earnings to decrease by -291.80%.

RDW Dividends

Redwire Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 61.17% of Redwire Corporation shares while 15.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.90%. There are 15.49% institutions holding the Redwire Corporation stock share, with Senvest Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.42% of the shares, roughly 0.9 million RDW shares worth $7.63 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.80% or 0.5 million shares worth $4.27 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.4 million shares estimated at $1.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.40% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $2.14 million.