The Stock Of China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $6.00 Per Share By 2022.

In the last trading session, 0.12 million China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.42. With the company’s per share price at $4.26 changed hands at $0.25 or 6.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $161.07M. CAAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.19% off its 52-week high of $5.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.20, which suggests the last value was 48.36% up since then. When we look at China Automotive Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 85.75K.

Analysts gave the China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CAAS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. China Automotive Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) trade information

Instantly CAAS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.44 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 6.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 58.96%, with the 5-day performance at 22.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) is 48.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16820.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CAAS’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -40.85% for it to hit the projected low.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the China Automotive Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 67.06% over the past 6 months, a 11.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for China Automotive Systems Inc. will fall -150.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 500.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $104.39 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that China Automotive Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $120.56 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $120.6 million and $108.23 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -13.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.70%. The 2022 estimates are for China Automotive Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 323.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

CAAS Dividends

China Automotive Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.80% of China Automotive Systems Inc. shares while 2.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.43%. There are 2.69% institutions holding the China Automotive Systems Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.33% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million CAAS shares worth $1.25 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.46% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.43 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund. With 95650.0 shares estimated at $0.29 million under it, the former controlled 0.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.30% of the shares, roughly 94022.0 shares worth around $0.25 million.