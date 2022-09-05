The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 0.11 million The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.86 changed hands at $0.13 or 7.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $429.29M. REAX’s last price was a discount, traded about -133.87% off its 52-week high of $4.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 46.24% up since then. When we look at The Real Brokerage Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 62180.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 65.57K.

Analysts gave the The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended REAX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Real Brokerage Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) trade information

Instantly REAX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9400 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 7.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.59%, with the 5-day performance at -0.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) is 22.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, REAX’s forecast low is $3.75 with $3.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -101.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -101.61% for it to hit the projected low.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Real Brokerage Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.85% over the past 6 months, a -57.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.90%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.09 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that The Real Brokerage Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $30.17 million.

The 2022 estimates are for The Real Brokerage Inc. earnings to decrease by -173.30%.

REAX Dividends

The Real Brokerage Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.76% of The Real Brokerage Inc. shares while 33.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.30%. There are 33.55% institutions holding the The Real Brokerage Inc. stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 19.38% of the shares, roughly 34.57 million REAX shares worth $78.48 million.

Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.28% or 23.68 million shares worth $53.76 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 43591.0 shares estimated at $64950.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.