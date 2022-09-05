TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 72246.0 TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.04 changed hands at $0.34 or 7.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $132.85M. TFFP’s last price was a discount, traded about -97.62% off its 52-week high of $9.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.60, which suggests the last value was 28.57% up since then. When we look at TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 60200.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 73.21K.

Analysts gave the TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TFFP as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) trade information

Instantly TFFP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.39 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 7.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.18%, with the 5-day performance at 0.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) is -13.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TFFP’s forecast low is $14.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -435.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -177.78% for it to hit the projected low.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.78% over the past 6 months, a -4.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -77.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 581.80% up from the last financial year.

The 2022 estimates are for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -37.60%.

TFFP Dividends

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.89% of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 17.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.49%. There are 17.44% institutions holding the TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with DRW Securities, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.94% of the shares, roughly 1.0 million TFFP shares worth $6.31 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.41% or 0.86 million shares worth $5.46 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.56 million shares estimated at $3.55 million under it, the former controlled 2.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $1.69 million.