Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 56113.0 Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.16 changed hands at -$0.07 or -2.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $136.99M. TSHA’s last price was a discount, traded about -593.04% off its 52-week high of $21.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.33, which suggests the last value was 26.27% up since then. When we look at Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 53880.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 184.44K.

Analysts gave the Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TSHA as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.99.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

Instantly TSHA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.29 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -2.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.88%, with the 5-day performance at -3.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) is -26.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TSHA’s forecast low is $5.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1007.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -58.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.76% over the past 6 months, a 18.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. will rise 9.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 32.60% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. earnings to decrease by -166.60%.

TSHA Dividends

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 07.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.78% of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. shares while 41.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.07%. There are 41.60% institutions holding the Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.13% of the shares, roughly 3.29 million TSHA shares worth $21.48 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.41% or 2.19 million shares worth $14.3 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 0.97 million shares estimated at $2.48 million under it, the former controlled 2.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 2.18% of the shares, roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $2.25 million.