Tarena International Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TEDU) Stock Could Appreciate By -2181.83%

In the last trading session, 59606.0 Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.12. With the company’s per share price at $7.54 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $365.31M. TEDU’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.42% off its 52-week high of $8.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 95.62% up since then. When we look at Tarena International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 64060.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 34.82K.

Analysts gave the Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 5.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TEDU as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tarena International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) trade information

Instantly TEDU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.25 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -0.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 309.78%, with the 5-day performance at -5.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) is 34.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24350.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $172.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TEDU’s forecast low is $172.05 with $172.05 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2181.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2181.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $58.85 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tarena International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019 will be $83.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $58.55 million and $74.62 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Tarena International Inc. earnings to increase by 88.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.25% per year.

TEDU Dividends

Tarena International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 17 and March 21.

Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.32% of Tarena International Inc. shares while 1.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.52%. There are 1.18% institutions holding the Tarena International Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.13% of the shares, roughly 12486.0 TEDU shares worth $30840.0.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 10099.0 shares worth $24944.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Frank Fds-Camelot Event Driven Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 36000.0 shares estimated at $88920.0 under it, the former controlled 0.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 8570.0 shares worth around $26567.0.