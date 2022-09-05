Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 0.8 million Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s per share price at $1.28 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $249.08M. SMMT’s last price was a discount, traded about -503.12% off its 52-week high of $7.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.88, which suggests the last value was 31.25% up since then. When we look at Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

Instantly SMMT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3200 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -1.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.42%, with the 5-day performance at 4.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) is 36.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.09 days.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -92.30% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.55 million and $192k respectively.

The 2022 estimates are for Summit Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.70%.

SMMT Dividends

Summit Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 21.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.86% of Summit Therapeutics Inc. shares while 11.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.49%. There are 11.37% institutions holding the Summit Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Polar Capital Holdings Plc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.39% of the shares, roughly 6.27 million SMMT shares worth $15.37 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.39% or 1.37 million shares worth $3.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund. With 0.73 million shares estimated at $1.79 million under it, the former controlled 0.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund held about 0.20% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.31 million.