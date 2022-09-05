Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of The Arena Group Holdings Inc.

In the last trading session, 79040.0 The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AMEX:AREN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.57. With the company’s per share price at $10.92 changed hands at $0.42 or 4.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $195.58M. AREN’s last price was a discount, traded about -60.99% off its 52-week high of $17.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.60, which suggests the last value was 39.56% up since then. When we look at The Arena Group Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 29910.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 70.41K.

Analysts gave the The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AREN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AREN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Arena Group Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.89.

The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AMEX:AREN) trade information

Instantly AREN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.67 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 4.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.44%, with the 5-day performance at -0.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AMEX:AREN) is 8.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AREN’s forecast low is $14.50 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -46.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -32.78% for it to hit the projected low.

The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AREN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Arena Group Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.88% over the past 6 months, a 54.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $59.16 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that The Arena Group Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $72.34 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.30%. The 2022 estimates are for The Arena Group Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 84.30%.

AREN Dividends

The Arena Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AMEX:AREN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.76% of The Arena Group Holdings Inc. shares while 46.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.36%. There are 46.17% institutions holding the The Arena Group Holdings Inc. stock share, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 24.28% of the shares, roughly 4.59 million AREN shares worth $49.74 million.

B. Riley Asset Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.77% or 1.09 million shares worth $11.83 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were 180 Degree Capital Corp and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.77 million shares estimated at $8.36 million under it, the former controlled 4.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.08% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $1.83 million.