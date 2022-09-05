Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Decibel Therapeutics Inc.

In the last trading session, 57948.0 Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.44 changed hands at -$0.44 or -9.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $110.60M. DBTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -99.55% off its 52-week high of $8.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.83, which suggests the last value was 58.78% up since then. When we look at Decibel Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 38490.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 248.43K.

Analysts gave the Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DBTX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Decibel Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.57.

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) trade information

Instantly DBTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.24 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -9.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.52%, with the 5-day performance at 1.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) is -1.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DBTX’s forecast low is $7.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -418.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -57.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Decibel Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.36% over the past 6 months, a 28.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Decibel Therapeutics Inc. will fall -21.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.10% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Decibel Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -952.60%.

DBTX Dividends

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.20% of Decibel Therapeutics Inc. shares while 64.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.84%. There are 64.51% institutions holding the Decibel Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 19.81% of the shares, roughly 4.95 million DBTX shares worth $15.03 million.

TRV GP III, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.58% or 3.14 million shares worth $9.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. With 0.9 million shares estimated at $3.14 million under it, the former controlled 3.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II held about 3.18% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $2.41 million.