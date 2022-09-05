Stock Performance Of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 67147.0 Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.74. With the company’s per share price at $3.21 changed hands at -$0.08 or -2.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.26M. BNSO’s last price was a discount, traded about -276.64% off its 52-week high of $12.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.26, which suggests the last value was 29.6% up since then. When we look at Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 62350.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 357.13K.

Analysts gave the Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BNSO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) trade information

Instantly BNSO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.76 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -2.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.04%, with the 5-day performance at -9.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) is 1.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 702.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BNSO’s forecast low is $7.60 with $7.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -136.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -136.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Bonso Electronics International Inc. earnings to decrease by -265.10%.

BNSO Dividends

Bonso Electronics International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 01.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 76.59% of Bonso Electronics International Inc. shares while 3.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.03%. There are 3.05% institutions holding the Bonso Electronics International Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.51% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million BNSO shares worth $0.47 million.

Allworth Financial, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 1000.0 shares worth $3050.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.