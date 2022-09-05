Stock Performance Of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE: BNED) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.28 million Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.91. With the company’s per share price at $2.72 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $151.67M. BNED’s last price was a discount, traded about -341.54% off its 52-week high of $12.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.90, which suggests the last value was 30.15% up since then. When we look at Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 580.70K.

Analysts gave the Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BNED as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.57.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) trade information

Instantly BNED was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.76 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 1.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.06%, with the 5-day performance at 18.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) is 2.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BNED’s forecast low is $4.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -83.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -47.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. will rise 33.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 73.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $250.84 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $673.59 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $225.6 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -68.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. earnings to increase by 52.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

BNED Dividends

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.71% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares while 76.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.33%. There are 76.29% institutions holding the Barnes & Noble Education Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.44% of the shares, roughly 5.96 million BNED shares worth $21.32 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.65% or 2.94 million shares worth $10.52 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. With 1.1 million shares estimated at $3.92 million under it, the former controlled 2.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held about 1.76% of the shares, roughly 0.91 million shares worth around $3.27 million.