Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 0.29 million Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.31 changed hands at $0.1 or 4.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $421.02M. STRY’s last price was a discount, traded about -371.86% off its 52-week high of $10.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.07, which suggests the last value was 10.39% up since then. When we look at Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 737.49K.

Analysts gave the Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended STRY as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) trade information

Instantly STRY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.50 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 4.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.64%, with the 5-day performance at -6.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) is -43.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STRY’s forecast low is $3.75 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -376.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -62.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.37 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $16.01 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Starry Group Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -33.10%.

STRY Dividends

Starry Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.99% of Starry Group Holdings Inc. shares while 63.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.44%. There are 63.34% institutions holding the Starry Group Holdings Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.45% of the shares, roughly 22.7 million STRY shares worth $187.48 million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.02% or 22.02 million shares worth $181.88 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.96 million shares estimated at $8.18 million under it, the former controlled 0.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $2.06 million.