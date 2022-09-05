Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 50772.0 Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s per share price at $1.90 changed hands at $0.02 or 1.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $71.19M. SBEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -194.74% off its 52-week high of $5.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 47.89% up since then. When we look at Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 230.31K.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) trade information

Instantly SBEV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9600 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 1.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 62.67%, with the 5-day. However, in the 30-day time frame, Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) is -34.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.67 days.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $7.9 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Splash Beverage Group Inc. earnings to increase by 2.10%.

SBEV Dividends

Splash Beverage Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 16.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.28% of Splash Beverage Group Inc. shares while 7.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.47%. There are 7.93% institutions holding the Splash Beverage Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.93% of the shares, roughly 1.44 million SBEV shares worth $4.09 million.

Eam Investors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.74% or 0.27 million shares worth $0.77 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.16 million shares estimated at $3.29 million under it, the former controlled 3.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.75% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.78 million.