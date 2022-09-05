Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 0.14 million Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.81 changed hands at -$0.09 or -4.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $46.68M. SOPA’s last price was a discount, traded about -4172.93% off its 52-week high of $77.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.49, which suggests the last value was 17.68% up since then. When we look at Society Pass Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.66 million.

Analysts gave the Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SOPA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Society Pass Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Instantly SOPA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0100 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -4.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.61%, with the 5-day performance at -8.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) is -23.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOPA’s forecast low is $6.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -341.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -231.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2,373.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $670k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Society Pass Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4.69 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Society Pass Incorporated earnings to decrease by -706.60%.

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.33% of Society Pass Incorporated shares while 5.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.00%. There are 5.37% institutions holding the Society Pass Incorporated stock share, with Legal & General Group PLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.82% of the shares, roughly 0.43 million SOPA shares worth $1.28 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.72% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 80555.0 shares estimated at $0.16 million under it, the former controlled 0.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 51469.0 shares worth around $0.15 million.