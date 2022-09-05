Should You Invest In Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE: NMG) In 2022?

In the last trading session, 0.13 million Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.01 changed hands at -$0.15 or -2.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $328.92M. NMG’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.23% off its 52-week high of $9.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.38, which suggests the last value was 43.76% up since then. When we look at Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 80.96K.

Analysts gave the Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NMG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NMG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) trade information

Instantly NMG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.99 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -2.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.02%, with the 5-day performance at 1.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) is 18.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NMG’s forecast low is $6.00 with $10.82 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -80.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NMG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.23% over the past 6 months, a 12.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.10%.

NMG Dividends

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 12.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.52% of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. shares while 18.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.97%. There are 18.57% institutions holding the Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. stock share, with Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.33% of the shares, roughly 0.74 million NMG shares worth $5.16 million.

Dz Bank Ag Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt Am Main holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.10% or 0.62 million shares worth $4.26 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio and VanEck Global Resources Fund. With 0.21 million shares estimated at $1.46 million under it, the former controlled 0.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Global Resources Fund held about 0.33% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $1.29 million.