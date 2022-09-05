Should You Invest In Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN) In 2022?

In the last trading session, 58153.0 Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.99. With the company’s per share price at $2.30 changed hands at -$0.06 or -2.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $42.83M. CGRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -191.74% off its 52-week high of $6.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.52, which suggests the last value was 33.91% up since then. When we look at Capstone Green Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 160.24K.

Analysts gave the Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CGRN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Capstone Green Energy Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) trade information

Instantly CGRN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.56 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -2.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.72%, with the 5-day performance at -6.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) is -2.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CGRN’s forecast low is $8.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -682.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -247.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Capstone Green Energy Corporation will fall -75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Capstone Green Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $19.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.08 million and $18.24 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Capstone Green Energy Corporation earnings to increase by 15.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

CGRN Dividends

Capstone Green Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.14% of Capstone Green Energy Corporation shares while 15.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.09%. There are 15.59% institutions holding the Capstone Green Energy Corporation stock share, with Baird Financial Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.57% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million CGRN shares worth $2.25 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.52% or 0.54 million shares worth $2.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.32 million shares estimated at $1.3 million under it, the former controlled 2.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.26% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.79 million.