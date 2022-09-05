Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch SRTS Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.13 million Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $12.53 changed hands at $0.35 or 2.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $212.13M. SRTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.71% off its 52-week high of $15.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.43, which suggests the last value was 72.63% up since then. When we look at Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 279.32K.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) trade information

Instantly SRTS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 13.77 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 2.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 73.55%, with the 5-day performance at -4.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) is 12.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.41 days.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sensus Healthcare Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.54% over the past 6 months, a 516.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sensus Healthcare Inc. will rise 750.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 54.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.55 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $9.42 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.28 million and $5.57 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 123.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 69.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 60.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Sensus Healthcare Inc. earnings to increase by 160.00%.

SRTS Dividends

Sensus Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.04% of Sensus Healthcare Inc. shares while 26.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.65%. There are 26.66% institutions holding the Sensus Healthcare Inc. stock share, with Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.59% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million SRTS shares worth $6.07 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.58% or 0.6 million shares worth $6.03 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.39 million shares estimated at $3.9 million under it, the former controlled 2.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.10% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $1.86 million.