Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX): Don’t Ditch SLRX Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.23 million Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $0.22 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.89M. SLRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -445.45% off its 52-week high of $1.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 27.27% up since then. When we look at Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 564.27K.

Analysts gave the Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SLRX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) trade information

Instantly SLRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2348 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 1.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.69%, with the 5-day performance at -4.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) is 15.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SLRX’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2172.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2172.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.65% over the past 6 months, a -41.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.00% for the next quarter.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $571k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 65.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 37.90%.

SLRX Dividends

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.26% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 15.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.37%. There are 15.34% institutions holding the Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.82% of the shares, roughly 1.59 million SLRX shares worth $0.63 million.

Kepos Capital Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.98% or 0.55 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.09 million shares estimated at $0.43 million under it, the former controlled 1.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.67% of the shares, roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $0.15 million.