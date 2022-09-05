Regional Health Properties Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -2194.12% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 67696.0 Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $3.40 changed hands at -$0.18 or -5.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.32M. RHE’s last price was a discount, traded about -221.47% off its 52-week high of $10.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.04, which suggests the last value was 40.0% up since then. When we look at Regional Health Properties Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 402.42K.

Analysts gave the Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RHE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE) trade information

Instantly RHE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.83 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -5.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.61%, with the 5-day performance at 3.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE) is -29.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RHE’s forecast low is $78.00 with $78.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2194.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2194.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Regional Health Properties Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.80%.

RHE Dividends

Regional Health Properties Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.28% of Regional Health Properties Inc. shares while 2.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.33%. There are 2.06% institutions holding the Regional Health Properties Inc. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.68% of the shares, roughly 12145.0 RHE shares worth $42871.0.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 6805.0 shares worth $24021.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 11042.0 shares estimated at $29383.0 under it, the former controlled 0.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.56% of the shares, roughly 10000.0 shares worth around $35300.0.