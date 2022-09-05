Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH): Don’t Ditch QH Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.19 million Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.23 changed hands at -$0.39 or -10.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.73M. QH’s last price was a discount, traded about -872.14% off its 52-week high of $31.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.00, which suggests the last value was 7.12% up since then. When we look at Quhuo Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 68.70K.

Analysts gave the Quhuo Limited (QH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended QH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Quhuo Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) trade information

Instantly QH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.38 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -10.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.90%, with the 5-day performance at -19.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) is -28.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37380.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $191.04, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QH’s forecast low is $191.04 with $191.04 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5814.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5814.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Quhuo Limited (QH) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 54.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $162.28 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Quhuo Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $150.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $134.74 million and $118.61 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Quhuo Limited earnings to increase by 131.20%.

QH Dividends

Quhuo Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 29.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.76% of Quhuo Limited shares while 0.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.14%. There are 0.10% institutions holding the Quhuo Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 18301.0 QH shares worth $11255.0.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 14027.0 shares worth $8626.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 3482.0 shares estimated at $1243.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.