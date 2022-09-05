Quest Resource Holding Corporation Stock Forecast 2022: Quest Resource Holding Corporation Is Weak With -62.6% Downside

In the last trading session, 0.17 million Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s per share price at $7.38 changed hands at $0.2 or 2.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $133.73M. QRHC’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.47% off its 52-week high of $8.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.60, which suggests the last value was 51.22% up since then. When we look at Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 88410.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 39.66K.

Analysts gave the Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended QRHC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) trade information

Instantly QRHC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.50 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 2.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.34%, with the 5-day performance at 7.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) is 60.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 84370.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QRHC’s forecast low is $11.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -62.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -49.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Quest Resource Holding Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.53% over the past 6 months, a -170.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 29.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Quest Resource Holding Corporation will fall -366.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -350.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 84.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $71.31 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $72.4 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 93.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Quest Resource Holding Corporation earnings to increase by 64.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

QRHC Dividends

Quest Resource Holding Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.54% of Quest Resource Holding Corporation shares while 45.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.58%. There are 45.55% institutions holding the Quest Resource Holding Corporation stock share, with Wynnefield Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.40% of the shares, roughly 2.36 million QRHC shares worth $14.54 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.25% or 0.62 million shares worth $3.81 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.39 million shares estimated at $2.42 million under it, the former controlled 2.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.08% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $1.26 million.