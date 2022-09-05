Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) Stock Forecast For 2022: $31.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 0.26 million Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.16 changed hands at -$0.33 or -1.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $734.57M. LUNG’s last price was a discount, traded about -150.5% off its 52-week high of $45.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.79, which suggests the last value was 24.06% up since then. When we look at Pulmonx Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 429.35K.

Analysts gave the Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LUNG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pulmonx Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.41.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) trade information

Instantly LUNG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.41 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.37%, with the 5-day performance at -5.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) is -6.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LUNG’s forecast low is $19.00 with $31.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pulmonx Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.11% over the past 6 months, a -19.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pulmonx Corporation will fall -20.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -39.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.73 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Pulmonx Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $16.08 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.51 million and $13.26 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Pulmonx Corporation earnings to decrease by -49.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.60% per year.

LUNG Dividends

Pulmonx Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.93% of Pulmonx Corporation shares while 106.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.34%. There are 106.96% institutions holding the Pulmonx Corporation stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.67% of the shares, roughly 5.45 million LUNG shares worth $135.12 million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.96% or 3.7 million shares worth $91.68 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 3.68 million shares estimated at $88.74 million under it, the former controlled 9.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 7.94% of the shares, roughly 2.95 million shares worth around $73.1 million.