Performance & Trends Of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) Stock

In the last trading session, 0.11 million Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.93 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.39M. IKT’s last price was a discount, traded about -173.12% off its 52-week high of $2.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.60, which suggests the last value was 35.48% up since then. When we look at Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 258.78K.

Analysts gave the Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IKT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) trade information

Instantly IKT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0600 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -1.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.82%, with the 5-day performance at -3.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) is 13.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IKT’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -545.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -545.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. will rise 13.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -77.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $300k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $200k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.36 million and $300k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -78.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -33.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -63.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -134.20%.

IKT Dividends

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.32% of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. shares while 23.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.89%. There are 23.52% institutions holding the Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with ACT Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.27% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million IKT shares worth $1.59 million.

Kepos Capital Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.77% or 0.7 million shares worth $1.04 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 0.48 million shares estimated at $0.7 million under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 1.72% of the shares, roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $0.4 million.