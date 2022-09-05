PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) Lose -0.71%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 0.1 million PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.26. With the company’s per share price at $4.19 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $130.10M. PDSB’s last price was a discount, traded about -326.01% off its 52-week high of $17.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.91, which suggests the last value was 30.55% up since then. When we look at PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 579.33K.

Analysts gave the PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PDSB as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) trade information

Instantly PDSB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.46 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -0.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.27%, with the 5-day performance at -4.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) is -18.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PDSB’s forecast low is $15.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -496.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -258.0% for it to hit the projected low.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PDS Biotechnology Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.12% over the past 6 months, a -63.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PDS Biotechnology Corporation will fall -833.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -29.20% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 52.30%. The 2022 estimates are for PDS Biotechnology Corporation earnings to increase by 25.50%.

PDSB Dividends

PDS Biotechnology Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.26% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares while 20.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.32%. There are 20.85% institutions holding the PDS Biotechnology Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.84% of the shares, roughly 1.09 million PDSB shares worth $6.77 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.34% or 0.67 million shares worth $4.12 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.7 million shares estimated at $4.34 million under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $2.15 million.