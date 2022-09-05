Novonix Limited (NASDAQ: NVX) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 72626.0 Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.57 changed hands at -$0.82 or -12.83% during last session. NVX’s last price was a discount, traded about -330.88% off its 52-week high of $24.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.46, which suggests the last value was 1.97% up since then. When we look at Novonix Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 29840.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.63K.

Analysts gave the Novonix Limited (NVX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NVX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Novonix Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) trade information

Instantly NVX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.93 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -12.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.97%, with the 5-day performance at -14.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) is -25.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 64360.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NVX’s forecast low is $5.79 with $5.79 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.95% for it to hit the projected low.

NVX Dividends

Novonix Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Novonix Limited shares while 0.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.07%. There are 0.07% institutions holding the Novonix Limited stock share, with AM Investment Strategies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 60900.0 NVX shares worth $0.4 million.

Scholtz & Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 17185.0 shares worth $0.33 million as of Mar 30, 2022.