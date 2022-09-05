New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 84120.0 New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.45. With the company’s per share price at $1.51 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.67M. GBR’s last price was a discount, traded about -313.91% off its 52-week high of $6.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.33, which suggests the last value was 11.92% up since then. When we look at New Concept Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 120.98K.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) trade information

Instantly GBR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8782 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -1.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.55%, with the 5-day performance at -6.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) is 3.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25140.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.62 days.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.60%. The 2022 estimates are for New Concept Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 234.60%.

GBR Dividends

New Concept Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.18% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares while 6.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.29%. There are 6.76% institutions holding the New Concept Energy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.47% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million GBR shares worth $0.51 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.65% or 33289.0 shares worth $94540.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $0.35 million under it, the former controlled 2.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.10% of the shares, roughly 56567.0 shares worth around $0.16 million.