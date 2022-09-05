NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -71.96 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 0.12 million NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s per share price at $1.89 changed hands at -$0.2 or -9.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.35M. NMTC’s last price was a discount, traded about -259.79% off its 52-week high of $6.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 73.02% up since then. When we look at NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 188.12K.

Analysts gave the NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NMTC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) trade information

Instantly NMTC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.9500 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -9.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.58%, with the 5-day performance at 5.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) is 15.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33190.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NMTC’s forecast low is $2.00 with $3.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -71.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.82% for it to hit the projected low.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $70k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation earnings to increase by 63.10%.

NMTC Dividends

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 15.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.88% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation shares while 23.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.76%. There are 23.08% institutions holding the NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.82% of the shares, roughly 1.41 million NMTC shares worth $1.56 million.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.07% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.27 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.23 million shares estimated at $0.25 million under it, the former controlled 1.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 34463.0 shares worth around $39287.0.