Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 0.14 million Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s per share price at $0.32 changed hands at -$0.02 or -6.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.96M. NAVB’s last price was a discount, traded about -471.88% off its 52-week high of $1.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was -3.13% down since then. When we look at Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 70.42K.

Analysts gave the Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NAVB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) trade information

Instantly NAVB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3850 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -6.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.00%, with the 5-day performance at -14.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) is -48.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 96030.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NAVB’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2400.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2400.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -41.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $219k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -77.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 16.10%.

NAVB Dividends

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.96% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 5.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.99%. There are 5.04% institutions holding the Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.43% of the shares, roughly 0.74 million NAVB shares worth $0.58 million.

Group One Trading, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.72% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.45 million shares estimated at $0.36 million under it, the former controlled 1.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.91% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.22 million.