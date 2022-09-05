Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 81405.0 Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.13 changed hands at -$0.04 or -1.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $282.01M. NAUT’s last price was a discount, traded about -304.23% off its 52-week high of $8.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.07, which suggests the last value was 2.82% up since then. When we look at Nautilus Biotechnology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 362.04K.

Analysts gave the Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NAUT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NAUT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) trade information

Instantly NAUT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.28 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -1.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.88%, with the 5-day performance at -5.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) is -24.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NAUT’s forecast low is $2.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -228.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NAUT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.14% over the past 6 months, a 8.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. will rise 10.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.00% for the next quarter.

3 analysts are of the opinion that Nautilus Biotechnology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $210k.

The 2022 estimates are for Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. earnings to decrease by -221.60%.

NAUT Dividends

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.45% of Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. shares while 45.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.94%. There are 45.67% institutions holding the Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. stock share, with AH Equity Partners Bio II, L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.09% of the shares, roughly 16.3 million NAUT shares worth $70.73 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.32% or 9.11 million shares worth $39.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.49 million shares estimated at $6.47 million under it, the former controlled 1.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.76% of the shares, roughly 0.95 million shares worth around $2.56 million.