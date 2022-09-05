Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 53925.0 Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.73 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.17M. MSGM’s last price was a discount, traded about -2101.37% off its 52-week high of $16.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the last value was 36.99% up since then. When we look at Motorsport Games Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 69720.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 62.25K.

Analysts gave the Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MSGM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Motorsport Games Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) trade information

Instantly MSGM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7428 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -0.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.50%, with the 5-day performance at 18.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) is 20.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34950.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.37, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MSGM’s forecast low is $0.60 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -447.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Motorsport Games Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -71.33% over the past 6 months, a 4.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Motorsport Games Inc. will rise 10.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.8 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Motorsport Games Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4.73 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 183.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Motorsport Games Inc. earnings to increase by 11.30%.

MSGM Dividends

Motorsport Games Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.53% of Motorsport Games Inc. shares while 3.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.03%. There are 3.96% institutions holding the Motorsport Games Inc. stock share, with Wasatch Advisors Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.19% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million MSGM shares worth $1.42 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.20% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Wasatch Microcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.21 million shares estimated at $1.6 million under it, the former controlled 10.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.65% of the shares, roughly 75502.0 shares worth around $99662.0.