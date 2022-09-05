Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.22 million Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.71 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $148.41M. MNTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -652.63% off its 52-week high of $12.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.61, which suggests the last value was 5.85% up since then. When we look at Momentus Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 792.34K.

Analysts gave the Momentus Inc. (MNTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MNTS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Momentus Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

Instantly MNTS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.09%, with the 5-day performance at -10.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) is -20.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MNTS’s forecast low is $2.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -192.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Momentus Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.27% over the past 6 months, a -171.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.70%.

MNTS Dividends

Momentus Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.77% of Momentus Inc. shares while 44.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.65%. There are 44.90% institutions holding the Momentus Inc. stock share, with Prime Movers Lab, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 31.34% of the shares, roughly 25.63 million MNTS shares worth $81.75 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.36% or 2.74 million shares worth $8.75 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.95 million shares estimated at $6.22 million under it, the former controlled 2.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $2.45 million.