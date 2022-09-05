MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 81265.0 MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.58 changed hands at $0.12 or 4.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $92.00M. INKT’s last price was a discount, traded about -758.91% off its 52-week high of $22.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.09, which suggests the last value was 57.75% up since then. When we look at MiNK Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 66550.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 472.35K.

Analysts gave the MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INKT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MiNK Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) trade information

Instantly INKT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.70 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 4.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.15%, with the 5-day performance at 9.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) is 83.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32990.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INKT’s forecast low is $6.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -481.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -132.56% for it to hit the projected low.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MiNK Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.34% over the past 6 months, a 24.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for MiNK Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 38.10%.

INKT Dividends

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 86.49% of MiNK Therapeutics Inc. shares while 2.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.41%. There are 2.35% institutions holding the MiNK Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Sofinnova Investments, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.99% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million INKT shares worth $0.74 million.

Artal Group S.A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.86% or 0.29 million shares worth $0.65 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 35500.0 shares estimated at $79875.0 under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 16475.0 shares worth around $25536.0.