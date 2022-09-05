Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 0.2 million Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.67 changed hands at -$0.12 or -1.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $261.83M. MIST’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.69% off its 52-week high of $8.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.98, which suggests the last value was 54.09% up since then. When we look at Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 129.57K.

Analysts gave the Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MIST as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) trade information

Instantly MIST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.99 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -1.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.37%, with the 5-day performance at 7.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) is 27.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MIST’s forecast low is $10.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -130.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 82.53% over the past 6 months, a -50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -1,900.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.80% for the next quarter.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 39.80%.

MIST Dividends

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.21% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 77.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.87%. There are 77.91% institutions holding the Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.42% of the shares, roughly 4.32 million MIST shares worth $27.7 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.63% or 2.58 million shares worth $16.59 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. With 23347.0 shares estimated at $0.16 million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 21608.0 shares worth around $0.13 million.