Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 54282.0 Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.68 changed hands at -$0.07 or -1.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $112.04M. MHUA’s last price was a discount, traded about -216.24% off its 52-week high of $14.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.60, which suggests the last value was 44.44% up since then. When we look at Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15940.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 58.78K.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) trade information

Instantly MHUA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.20 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -1.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.78%, with the 5-day performance at 28.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) is 3.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1480.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.3 days.

MHUA Dividends

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.86% of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. shares while 0.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.12%. There are 0.05% institutions holding the Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.06% of the shares, roughly 14294.0 MHUA shares worth $0.13 million.