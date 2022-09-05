MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 79550.0 MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s per share price at $1.35 changed hands at -$0.07 or -4.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $50.73M. MMMB’s last price was a discount, traded about -113.33% off its 52-week high of $2.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.13, which suggests the last value was 16.3% up since then. When we look at MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 30390.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.20K.

Analysts gave the MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MMMB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB) trade information

Instantly MMMB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6300 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -4.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.84%, with the 5-day performance at -9.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB) is -8.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8150.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MMMB’s forecast low is $3.25 with $3.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -140.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -140.74% for it to hit the projected low.

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.01% over the past 6 months, a 1,000.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. will rise 100.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 99.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $24 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.70%. The 2022 estimates are for MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -105.90%.

MMMB Dividends

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 14.

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.15% of MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. shares while 11.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.09%. There are 11.56% institutions holding the MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. stock share, with Alta Fox Capital Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.73% of the shares, roughly 1.69 million MMMB shares worth $2.82 million.

Bard Associates Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.83% or 1.01 million shares worth $1.69 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund. With 0.33 million shares estimated at $0.56 million under it, the former controlled 0.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.31 million.