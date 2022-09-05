Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) Disappoints Wall Street With -2.70% Stock Price Drop

In the last trading session, 0.12 million Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $71.71 changed hands at -$1.99 or -2.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.29B. MDGL’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.72% off its 52-week high of $105.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $52.33, which suggests the last value was 27.03% up since then. When we look at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 183.10K.

Analysts gave the Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MDGL as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$3.7.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) trade information

Instantly MDGL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 74.37 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -2.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.38%, with the 5-day performance at 2.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $157.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MDGL’s forecast low is $75.00 with $203.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -183.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.40% over the past 6 months, a -3.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 0.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.10% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

MDGL Dividends

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.77% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 82.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.25%. There are 82.24% institutions holding the Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.77% of the shares, roughly 1.5 million MDGL shares worth $147.1 million.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.33% or 1.43 million shares worth $139.82 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.58 million shares estimated at $41.67 million under it, the former controlled 3.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $37.86 million.