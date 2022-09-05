Let’s Talk About Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 95624.0 Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.60 changed hands at $0.04 or 1.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $200.74M. PRDS’s last price was a discount, traded about -393.33% off its 52-week high of $17.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.60, which suggests the last value was 27.78% up since then. When we look at Pardes Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 222.24K.

Analysts gave the Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PRDS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pardes Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.39.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) trade information

Instantly PRDS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.93 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 1.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.01%, with the 5-day performance at -2.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) is 25.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRDS’s forecast low is $10.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -233.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -177.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pardes Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.98% over the past 6 months, a 81.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Pardes Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -196.20%.

PRDS Dividends

Pardes Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.07% of Pardes Biosciences Inc. shares while 73.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.19%. There are 73.40% institutions holding the Pardes Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Foresite Capital Management V, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.08% of the shares, roughly 9.4 million PRDS shares worth $67.87 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.91% or 6.18 million shares worth $44.58 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.74 million shares estimated at $5.34 million under it, the former controlled 1.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.99% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $4.44 million.