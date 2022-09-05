Let’s Talk About Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 55790.0 Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $16.67 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $345.40M. DMRC’s last price was a discount, traded about -222.38% off its 52-week high of $53.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.03, which suggests the last value was 21.84% up since then. When we look at Digimarc Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 81800.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 106.54K.

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) trade information

Instantly DMRC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 18.59 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 0.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.78%, with the 5-day performance at -7.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) is -3.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 19.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DMRC’s forecast low is $17.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Digimarc Corporation will rise 39.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.65 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Digimarc Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $8.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.28 million and $6.42 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Digimarc Corporation earnings to increase by 38.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

DMRC Dividends

Digimarc Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.27% of Digimarc Corporation shares while 54.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.74%. There are 54.81% institutions holding the Digimarc Corporation stock share, with Altai Capital Management, L.p. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.16% of the shares, roughly 1.03 million DMRC shares worth $27.14 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.17% or 0.83 million shares worth $21.92 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.46 million shares estimated at $12.13 million under it, the former controlled 2.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million shares worth around $4.14 million.