Let’s Talk About Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.19 million Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.25 changed hands at -$0.47 or -6.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $750.46M. ARQQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -564.32% off its 52-week high of $41.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.98, which suggests the last value was 20.32% up since then. When we look at Arqit Quantum Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 73120.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 116.60K.

Analysts gave the Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ARQQ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arqit Quantum Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Instantly ARQQ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.86 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -6.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.90%, with the 5-day performance at 8.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is 22.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARQQ’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -12.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arqit Quantum Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.42% over the past 6 months, a 104.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.90%.

ARQQ Dividends

Arqit Quantum Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 79.72% of Arqit Quantum Inc. shares while 2.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.30%. There are 2.90% institutions holding the Arqit Quantum Inc. stock share, with First Trust Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.50% of the shares, roughly 1.81 million ARQQ shares worth $28.15 million.

Stifel Financial Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.27% or 0.33 million shares worth $5.13 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. With 1.23 million shares estimated at $7.76 million under it, the former controlled 1.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $1.81 million.