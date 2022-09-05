Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN)

In the last trading session, 91297.0 ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $0.95 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.66M. ZKIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -331.58% off its 52-week high of $4.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 10.53% up since then. When we look at ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 93520.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 373.80K.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) trade information

Instantly ZKIN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0700 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -0.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.83%, with the 5-day performance at -5.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) is -24.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.12 days.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.60%. The 2022 estimates are for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -248.40%.

ZKIN Dividends

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 31.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.20% of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. shares while 1.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.58%. There are 1.12% institutions holding the ZK International Group Co. Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.55% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million ZKIN shares worth $0.21 million.

Group One Trading, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.17% or 48251.0 shares worth $64173.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.